01.06.18 09:01
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer STS Group AG
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SF3
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/27,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,30 € -   € -   € - 01.06./11:43
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A1TNU68 A1TNU6
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,61 € 11:12
Frankfurt 24,50 € +2,08%  11:12
Düsseldorf 24,34 € 10:41
Xetra 24,30 € 11:35
Berlin 24,335 € -18,88%  10:53
  = Realtime
