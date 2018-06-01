Erweiterte Funktionen
STS Group - XFRA H IPO: STS GROUP AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (24,00/27,00)
01.06.18 09:01
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer STS Group AG
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SF3
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/27,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,30 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|01.06./11:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A1TNU68
|A1TNU6
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,61 €
|-
|11:12
|Frankfurt
|24,50 €
|+2,08%
|11:12
|Düsseldorf
|24,34 €
|-
|10:41
|Xetra
|24,30 €
|-
|11:35
|Berlin
|24,335 €
|-18,88%
|10:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
