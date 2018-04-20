Erweiterte Funktionen



Serviceware SE - XFRA H IPO: SERVICEWARE SE - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (23,50/25,50)




20.04.18 09:01
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer SERVICEWARE SE
ISIN: DE000A2G8X31
WKN: A2G8X3
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SJJ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (23,50/25,50)


Aktuell
Bester Lithium Hot Stock 2018 - Nachbar Nemaska erhält 250 Mio. USD
Abnahmedeals mit Apple und Tesla voraus - 560% Lithium Aktientip 2018  
 
Cameo Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,395 € -   € -   € - 20.04./11:05
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A2G8X31 A2G8X3
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,54 € 11:03
Frankfurt 24,05 € 11:03
Xetra 24,395 € 11:04
Berlin 24,76 € 09:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester Social Media Hot Stock begeistert Aktionäre mit täglichem Kursanstieg. Neuer Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook

ASMALLWORLD AG
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Serviceware SE 12.04.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...