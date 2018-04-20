Erweiterte Funktionen
Serviceware SE - XFRA H IPO: SERVICEWARE SE - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (23,50/25,50)
20.04.18 09:01
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer SERVICEWARE SE
ISIN: DE000A2G8X31
WKN: A2G8X3
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SJJ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (23,50/25,50)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,395 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|20.04./11:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A2G8X31
|A2G8X3
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,54 €
|-
|11:03
|Frankfurt
|24,05 €
|-
|11:03
|Xetra
|24,395 €
|-
|11:04
|Berlin
|24,76 €
|-
|09:57
