Qingdao Haier - XFRA H IPO: QINGDAO HAIER CO - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (1,05/1,20)




24.10.18 09:15
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
ISIN: CNE1000031C1
WKN: A2JM2W
Kuerzel/mnemonic: 690D
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (1,05/1,20)


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05 € -   € -   € - 24.10./10:32
 
ISIN WKN
CNE1000031C1 A2JM2W
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 1,05 € 09:46
Frankfurt 1,06 € 10:30
München 1,06 € 09:22
Stuttgart 1,06 € 10:24
Xetra 1,05 € 10:28
Berlin 1,06 € 10:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
