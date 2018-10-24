Erweiterte Funktionen
Qingdao Haier - XFRA H IPO: QINGDAO HAIER CO - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (1,05/1,20)
24.10.18 09:15
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
ISIN: CNE1000031C1
WKN: A2JM2W
Kuerzel/mnemonic: 690D
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (1,05/1,20)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|24.10./10:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|CNE1000031C1
|A2JM2W
= Realtime
Aktuell
