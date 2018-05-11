Erweiterte Funktionen

NFON - XFRA H IPO: NFON AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (12,00/14,00)




11.05.18 09:05
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)


