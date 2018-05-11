Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":
NFON - XFRA H IPO: NFON AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (12,00/14,00)
11.05.18 09:05
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,298 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|11.05./10:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A0N4N52
|A0N4N5
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,25 €
|-
|11:00
|Frankfurt
|13,312 €
|-
|10:41
|München
|13,00 €
|-
|09:23
|Xetra
|13,298 €
|-
|10:52
|Düsseldorf
|13,60 €
|-28,42%
|09:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|NFON AG ............. Wir bring.
|08.05.18
|Löschung
|05.05.18