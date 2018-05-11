Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":

Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgendeindikative Quote veroeffentlicht:The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the followingindicative quote:Emittent/Issuer NFON AGISIN: DE000A0N4N52WKN: A0N4N5Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFNIndikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)