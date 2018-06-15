Erweiterte Funktionen
home24 SE - XFRA H IPO: HOME24 SE - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (24,00/29,00)
15.06.18 09:07
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer HOME24 SE
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Kuerzel/mnemonic: H24
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/29,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,855 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|15.06./10:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14KEB5
|A14KEB
|24,70 €
|21,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,805 €
|-
|11:05
|Düsseldorf
|29,92 €
|-
|10:21
|Frankfurt
|30,26 €
|-
|10:13
|München
|29,395 €
|-
|10:43
|Stuttgart
|30,49 €
|-
|09:59
|Xetra
|29,855 €
|-
|10:56
|Berlin
|29,00 €
|-
|09:28
= Realtime
Aktuell
