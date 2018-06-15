Erweiterte Funktionen



15.06.18 09:07
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer HOME24 SE
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Kuerzel/mnemonic: H24
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/29,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,855 € -   € -   € - 15.06./10:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A14KEB5 A14KEB 24,70 € 21,35 €
Tradegate (RT) 		29,805 € 11:05
Düsseldorf 29,92 € 10:21
Frankfurt 30,26 € 10:13
München 29,395 € 10:43
Stuttgart 30,49 € 09:59
Xetra 29,855 € 10:56
Berlin 29,00 € 09:28
