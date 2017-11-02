Erweiterte Funktionen
HelloFresh - XFRA H IPO: HELLOFRESH SE - FIRST INDIC. QUOTE: (10,25/12,00)
02.11.17 09:05
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer HelloFresh SE
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Kuerzel/mnemonic: HFG
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (10,25/12,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,45 €
|10,595 €
|-0,145 €
|-1,37%
|03.11./09:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A161408
|A16140
|10,89 €
|10,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,479 €
|-1,50%
|09:46
|Berlin
|10,585 €
|+1,44%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|10,57 €
|-
|08:30
|München
|10,565 €
|-0,33%
|08:48
|Düsseldorf
|10,56 €
|-0,38%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|10,518 €
|-1,09%
|09:26
|Xetra
|10,45 €
|-1,37%
|09:49
|Frankfurt
|10,47 €
|-1,96%
|09:48
