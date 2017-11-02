Erweiterte Funktionen

HelloFresh - XFRA H IPO: HELLOFRESH SE - FIRST INDIC. QUOTE: (10,25/12,00)




02.11.17 09:05
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer HelloFresh SE
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Kuerzel/mnemonic: HFG
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (10,25/12,00)


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,45 € 10,595 € -0,145 € -1,37% 03.11./09:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161408 A16140 10,89 € 10,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,479 € -1,50%  09:46
Berlin 10,585 € +1,44%  08:04
Hamburg 10,57 € 08:30
München 10,565 € -0,33%  08:48
Düsseldorf 10,56 € -0,38%  08:08
Stuttgart 10,518 € -1,09%  09:26
Xetra 10,45 € -1,37%  09:49
Frankfurt 10,47 € -1,96%  09:48
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
96 HF - Auf dem Weg zur 5 Mil. 08:25
