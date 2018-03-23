Erweiterte Funktionen



DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGa. - XFRA H IPO: DWS GROUP - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (31,00/34,00)




23.03.18 09:04
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DWS
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (31,00/34,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,32 € -   € -   € - 23.03./10:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DWS1007 DWS100 34,70 € 32,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,385 € 10:44
Frankfurt 32,34 € 10:27
Hamburg 32,31 € 10:25
München 32,495 € 10:08
Xetra 32,32 € 10:29
Berlin 32,505 € 10:00
Bitte warten...