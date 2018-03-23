Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGa. - XFRA H IPO: DWS GROUP - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (31,00/34,00)
23.03.18 09:04
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DWS
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (31,00/34,00)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,32 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|23.03./10:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DWS1007
|DWS100
|34,70 €
|32,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
