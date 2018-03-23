Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgendeindikative Quote veroeffentlicht:The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicativequote:Emittent/Issuer DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAAISIN: DE000DWS1007WKN: DWS100Kuerzel/mnemonic: DWSIndikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (31,00/34,00)