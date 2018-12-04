Erweiterte Funktionen
DFV DT.FAMIL.VERS. O.N. - XFRA H IPO: DFV DT.FAMIL.VERS. - FIRST IND. QUOTE: 12,00/14,00
04.12.18 09:06
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DFV
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,96 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|04.12./10:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A2NBVD5
|A2NBVD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,986 €
|-
|10:34
|Düsseldorf
|12,00 €
|-
|09:34
|Frankfurt
|12,05 €
|-
|10:22
|Xetra
|11,96 €
|-
|10:26
|Berlin
|12,00 €
|-
|09:23
= Realtime
Aktuell
