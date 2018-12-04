Erweiterte Funktionen



DFV DT.FAMIL.VERS. O.N. - XFRA H IPO: DFV DT.FAMIL.VERS. - FIRST IND. QUOTE: 12,00/14,00




04.12.18 09:06
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DFV
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,96 € -   € -   € - 04.12./10:26
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A2NBVD5 A2NBVD
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,986 € 10:34
Düsseldorf 12,00 € 09:34
Frankfurt 12,05 € 10:22
Xetra 11,96 € 10:26
Berlin 12,00 € 09:23
  = Realtime
