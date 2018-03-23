Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.18 07:09
Xetra Newsboard

IPO: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA

Heute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mit
Spezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:

Emittent: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Kuerzel: DWS
Spezialist: Baader Bank AG
Xetra-ID des Spezialisten. BALFR
Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten
indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC:
XETR).

Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben
28/18.

Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous
Auction With Specialist:

Issuer: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Symbol: DWS
Specialist: Baader Bank AG
Specialist's Xetra-ID: BALFR
First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the
first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra
(MIC: XETR).

For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 28/18.


Bitte warten...