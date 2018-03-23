IPO: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAAHeute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mitSpezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:Emittent: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAAISIN: DE000DWS1007WKN: DWS100Kuerzel: DWSSpezialist: Baader Bank AGXetra-ID des Spezialisten. BALFRErster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des erstenindikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC:XETR).Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben28/18.Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: ContinuousAuction With Specialist:Issuer: DE000DWS1007 - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAAISIN: DE000DWS1007WKN: DWS100Symbol: DWSSpecialist: Baader Bank AGSpecialist's Xetra-ID: BALFRFirst Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of thefirst indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra(MIC: XETR).For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 28/18.