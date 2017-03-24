Erweiterte Funktionen
Aumann - XFRA H IPO: DE000A2DAM03 - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (42,00/46,00)
24.03.17 09:02
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent: Aumann AG
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Kuerzel/mnemonic: AAG
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (42,00/46,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,995 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|24.03./10:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DAM03
|A2DAM0
|48,60 €
|43,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,679 €
|+12,40%
|10:57
|Düsseldorf
|48,54 €
|-
|10:29
|Frankfurt
|49,115 €
|-
|10:41
|Hamburg
|48,515 €
|-
|10:28
|Hannover
|48,575 €
|-
|10:24
|München
|49,10 €
|-
|09:36
|Stuttgart
|49,20 €
|-
|10:38
|Xetra
|48,995 €
|-
|10:42
|Berlin
|49,13 €
|-
|10:40
= Realtime
Aktuell
