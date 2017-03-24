Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aumann":

Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgendeindikative Quote veroeffentlicht:The specialist Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicativequote:Emittent: Aumann AGISIN: DE000A2DAM03WKN: A2DAM0Kuerzel/mnemonic: AAGIndikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (42,00/46,00)