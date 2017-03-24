Erweiterte Funktionen

Aumann - XFRA H IPO: DE000A2DAM03 - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (42,00/46,00)




24.03.17 09:02
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent: Aumann AG
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Kuerzel/mnemonic: AAG
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (42,00/46,00)


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,995 € -   € -   € - 24.03./10:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DAM03 A2DAM0 48,60 € 43,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,679 € +12,40%  10:57
Düsseldorf 48,54 € 10:29
Frankfurt 49,115 € 10:41
Hamburg 48,515 € 10:28
Hannover 48,575 € 10:24
München 49,10 € 09:36
Stuttgart 49,20 € 10:38
Xetra 48,995 € 10:42
Berlin 49,13 € 10:40
  = Realtime
