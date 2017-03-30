Erweiterte Funktionen



IBU-tec advanced materials - XFRA H IPO: DE000A0XYHT5 - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (16,80/18,00)




30.03.17 08:57
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) hat das folgende indikative
Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) issued the following indicative quote:

Emittent: IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Kuerzel/mnemonic: IBU
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,80/18,00)


Aktuell
510,79g/t Gold - Neuer 414% Gold-Aktientip!
Gold-Entdeckung inmitten einer der größten Gold-Lagerstätten der Welt!  
 
Enforcer Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,545 € -   € -   € - 30.03./10:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0XYHT5 A0XYHT 18,90 € 16,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,494 € -1,82%  10:30
Frankfurt 16,689 € +1,15%  10:12
Düsseldorf 16,80 € 09:10
Xetra 16,545 € 10:22
Berlin 16,355 € 09:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
510,79g/t Gold - Neuer 414% Gold-Aktientip! Gold-Entdeckung inmitten einer der größten Gold-Lagerstätten der Welt!

Enforcer Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 IBU-tec 27.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...