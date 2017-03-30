Erweiterte Funktionen
IBU-tec advanced materials - XFRA H IPO: DE000A0XYHT5 - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (16,80/18,00)
30.03.17 08:57
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) hat das folgende indikative
Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent: IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Kuerzel/mnemonic: IBU
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,80/18,00)
Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent: IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Kuerzel/mnemonic: IBU
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,80/18,00)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,545 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|30.03./10:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0XYHT5
|A0XYHT
|18,90 €
|16,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,494 €
|-1,82%
|10:30
|Frankfurt
|16,689 €
|+1,15%
|10:12
|Düsseldorf
|16,80 €
|-
|09:10
|Xetra
|16,545 €
|-
|10:22
|Berlin
|16,355 €
|-
|09:43
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|IBU-tec
|27.03.17