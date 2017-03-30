Der betreuende Spezialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) hat das folgende indikativeQuote veroeffentlicht:The specialist ICF Bank AG (ICFFR) issued the following indicative quote:Emittent: IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AGISIN: DE000A0XYHT5WKN: A0XYHTKuerzel/mnemonic: IBUIndikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,80/18,00)