Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "cyan":
 Aktien    


cyan - XFRA H IPO: CYAN AG - FIRST INDICATIVE QUOTE: (24,00/26,00)




28.03.18 09:05
Xetra Newsboard

Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer cyan AG
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CYR
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/26,00)


Aktuell
40% Umsatzzuwachs auf 17 Mio. $ - Riesendeals mit Mobilfunkriesen in Kürze
Neuer 903% Mobilfunk Aktientip nach 1.375%, 1.700% und 4.026%  
 
Siyata Mobile Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,00 € -   € -   € - 28.03./10:29
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A2E4SV8 A2E4SV
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,00 € 10:35
Xetra 23,00 € 10:27
Berlin 23,20 € 09:35
Frankfurt 22,95 € -0,22%  10:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester Börsengang 2018: Nestle-Erbe bringt Facebook für Reiche an die Weltspitze. Neuer 250% Social Media Hot Stock nach 989% mit Facebook und 1.155% mit Xing

ASMALLWORLD AG
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 IT-Sicherheitsunternehmen cyan . 26.03.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...