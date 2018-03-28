Erweiterte Funktionen
cyan - XFRA H IPO: CYAN AG - FIRST INDICATIVE QUOTE: (24,00/26,00)
28.03.18 09:05
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer cyan AG
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CYR
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/26,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,00 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|28.03./10:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A2E4SV8
|A2E4SV
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,00 €
|-
|10:35
|Xetra
|23,00 €
|-
|10:27
|Berlin
|23,20 €
|-
|09:35
|Frankfurt
|22,95 €
|-0,22%
|10:21
= Realtime
Aktuell
