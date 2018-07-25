Erweiterte Funktionen
Creditshelf - XFRA H IPO: CREDITSHELF AG - FIRST PRICE: 80,00
25.07.18 09:21
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat den folgenden
ersten Boersenpreis festgestellt:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following first
price:
Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AG
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CSQ
Erster Preis/First price: 80,00
ersten Boersenpreis festgestellt:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following first
price:
Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AG
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CSQ
Erster Preis/First price: 80,00
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,31 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|25.07./10:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A2LQUA5
|A2LQUA
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,60 €
|-
|09:46
|Düsseldorf
|80,00 €
|-
|09:18
|Frankfurt
|77,31 €
|-
|10:32
|München
|79,97 €
|-
|09:34
|Xetra
|78,01 €
|-
|10:43
|Berlin
|79,80 €
|-
|09:26
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|Fintech-IPO: Creditshelf drückt .
|24.07.18
|3
|Löschung
|13.07.18