25.07.18 09:02
Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following
indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AG
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CSQ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (75,00/90,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,31 € -   € -   € - 25.07./10:47
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A2LQUA5 A2LQUA
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,60 € 09:46
Düsseldorf 80,00 € 09:18
Frankfurt 77,31 € 10:32
München 79,97 € 09:34
Xetra 78,97 € 10:47
Berlin 79,80 € 09:26
  = Realtime
