Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgendeindikative Quote veroeffentlicht:The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the followingindicative quote:Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AGISIN: DE000A2LQUA5WKN: A2LQUAKuerzel/mnemonic: CSQIndikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (75,00/90,00)