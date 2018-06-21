Erweiterte Funktionen
capsensixx AG - XFRA H IPO: CAPSENSIXX AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (16,00/17,00)
21.06.18 08:48
Xetra Newsboard
Der betreuende Spezialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) hat
das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) issued the
following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer CAPSENSIXX AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CPX
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,00/17,00)
das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) issued the
following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer CAPSENSIXX AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CPX
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,00/17,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,55 €
|16,00 €
|-0,45 €
|-2,81%
|21.06./10:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2G9M17
|A2G9M1
|16,00 €
|15,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,798 €
|-
|10:42
|Düsseldorf
|16,00 €
|-
|09:17
|München
|16,00 €
|-
|09:16
|Xetra
|15,558 €
|-
|10:12
|Berlin
|15,80 €
|-
|09:27
|Frankfurt
|15,55 €
|-2,81%
|10:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
