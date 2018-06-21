Erweiterte Funktionen



capsensixx AG - XFRA H IPO: CAPSENSIXX AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: (16,00/17,00)




21.06.18 08:48
Der betreuende Spezialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) hat
das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) issued the
following indicative quote:

Emittent/Issuer CAPSENSIXX AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CPX
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,00/17,00)


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,55 € 16,00 € -0,45 € -2,81% 21.06./10:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2G9M17 A2G9M1 16,00 € 15,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,798 € 10:42
Düsseldorf 16,00 € 09:17
München 16,00 € 09:16
Xetra 15,558 € 10:12
Berlin 15,80 € 09:27
Frankfurt 15,55 € -2,81%  10:16
  = Realtime
