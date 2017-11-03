Erweiterte Funktionen
Befesa - XFRA H IPO: BEFESA S.A. - FIRST INDICATIVE QUOTE:(28,00/31,00)
03.11.17 09:05
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer Befesa S.A.
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A0H5Z1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: BFSA
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (28,00/31,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,77 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|03.11./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|LU1704650164
|A2H5Z1
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,791 €
|+10,39%
|03.11.17
|Düsseldorf
|28,00 €
|-
|03.11.17
|Frankfurt
|31,773 €
|-
|03.11.17
|München
|30,045 €
|-
|03.11.17
|Stuttgart
|31,39 €
|-
|03.11.17
|Xetra
|31,77 €
|-
|03.11.17
|Berlin
|28,885 €
|-
|03.11.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
