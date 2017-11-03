Erweiterte Funktionen



03.11.17 09:05
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer Befesa S.A.
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A0H5Z1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: BFSA
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (28,00/31,00)


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,77 € -   € -   € - 03.11./20:31
 
ISIN WKN
LU1704650164 A2H5Z1
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,791 € +10,39%  03.11.17
Düsseldorf 28,00 € 03.11.17
Frankfurt 31,773 € 03.11.17
München 30,045 € 03.11.17
Stuttgart 31,39 € 03.11.17
Xetra 31,77 € 03.11.17
Berlin 28,885 € 03.11.17
  = Realtime
