Akasol - XFRA H IPO: AKASOL AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: 48,00/52,00




29.06.18 09:02
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:

Emittent/Issuer AKASOL AG
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Kuerzel/mnemonic: ASL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (48,00/52,00)


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,20 € -   € -   € - 29.06./10:43
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A2JNWZ9 A2JNWZ
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,03 € 10:56
Düsseldorf 51,10 € 09:43
Frankfurt 50,24 € 10:42
München 50,45 € 10:28
Stuttgart 50,42 € 10:29
Xetra 50,20 € 10:42
Berlin 48,80 € 09:19
  = Realtime
