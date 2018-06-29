Erweiterte Funktionen
Akasol - XFRA H IPO: AKASOL AG - FIRST IND. QUOTE: 48,00/52,00
29.06.18 09:02
Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende
indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative
quote:
Emittent/Issuer AKASOL AG
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Kuerzel/mnemonic: ASL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (48,00/52,00)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,20 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|29.06./10:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000A2JNWZ9
|A2JNWZ
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,03 €
|-
|10:56
|Düsseldorf
|51,10 €
|-
|09:43
|Frankfurt
|50,24 €
|-
|10:42
|München
|50,45 €
|-
|10:28
|Stuttgart
|50,42 €
|-
|10:29
|Xetra
|50,20 €
|-
|10:42
|Berlin
|48,80 €
|-
|09:19
= Realtime
Aktuell
