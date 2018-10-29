Erweiterte Funktionen
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME STRUKT. PRODUKTE
29.10.18 17:01
Xetra Newsboard
Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in Aktien, Bonds, ETFs und Fonds ist
erfolgt. Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in strukturierten Produkten auf
Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) erfolgt verzoegert nach folgendem Schedule:
Pretrading (PRETR): ab 17:00h
Cont. Auction (TRADE): ab 17:15h
Bitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.
Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk
+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050
Trading has been resumed for equties, bonds, ETFs and fonds. Trading in
structured products will resume as follows:
Pretrading (PRETR): 5:00pm earliest
Cont. Auction (TRADE): 5.15pm earliest
Please check your orders.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the
Functional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050
