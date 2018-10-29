XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME STRUKT. PRODUKTE

Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in Aktien, Bonds, ETFs und Fonds isterfolgt. Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in strukturierten Produkten aufBoerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) erfolgt verzoegert nach folgendem Schedule:Pretrading (PRETR): ab 17:00hCont. Auction (TRADE): ab 17:15hBitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050Trading has been resumed for equties, bonds, ETFs and fonds. Trading instructured products will resume as follows:Pretrading (PRETR): 5:00pm earliestCont. Auction (TRADE): 5.15pm earliestPlease check your orders.If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact theFunctional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050