XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME STRUKT. PRODUKTE

29.10.18 17:01
Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in Aktien, Bonds, ETFs und Fonds ist
erfolgt. Die Wiederaufnahme des Handels in strukturierten Produkten auf
Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) erfolgt verzoegert nach folgendem Schedule:

Pretrading (PRETR): ab 17:00h
Cont. Auction (TRADE): ab 17:15h

Bitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.

Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk
+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050



Trading has been resumed for equties, bonds, ETFs and fonds. Trading in
structured products will resume as follows:

Pretrading (PRETR): 5:00pm earliest
Cont. Auction (TRADE): 5.15pm earliest

Please check your orders.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the
Functional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050


