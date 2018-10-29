XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME DES HANDELS

Wiederaufnahme des Boersenhandels in allen ProduktenDer Handel in allen Produkten in Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) wird nachfolgendem Schedule wieder aufgenommen.Pretrading (PRETR): ab 16:20hCont. Auction (TRADE): ab 16:50hBitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050Re-start of Exchange trading in all productsTrading at Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in all products will be resumedPretrading (PRETR): 4:20pm earliestCont. Auction (TRADE): 4.50pm earliestPlease check your orders.If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact theFunctional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050