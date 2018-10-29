Erweiterte Funktionen
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME DES HANDELS
29.10.18 16:21
Wiederaufnahme des Boersenhandels in allen Produkten
Der Handel in allen Produkten in Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) wird nach
folgendem Schedule wieder aufgenommen.
Pretrading (PRETR): ab 16:20h
Cont. Auction (TRADE): ab 16:50h
Bitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.
Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk
+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050
Re-start of Exchange trading in all products
Trading at Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in all products will be resumed
Pretrading (PRETR): 4:20pm earliest
Cont. Auction (TRADE): 4.50pm earliest
Please check your orders.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the
Functional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050
