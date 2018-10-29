Erweiterte Funktionen


XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDERAUFNAHME DES HANDELS




29.10.18 16:21
Xetra Newsboard

Wiederaufnahme des Boersenhandels in allen Produkten

Der Handel in allen Produkten in Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) wird nach
folgendem Schedule wieder aufgenommen.

Pretrading (PRETR): ab 16:20h
Cont. Auction (TRADE): ab 16:50h

Bitte ueberpruefen Sie Ihre Orders.

Sollten Sie Fragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional Helpdesk
+49 - 69 - 211 - 11050



Re-start of Exchange trading in all products

Trading at Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in all products will be resumed

Pretrading (PRETR): 4:20pm earliest
Cont. Auction (TRADE): 4.50pm earliest

Please check your orders.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the
Functional Helpdesk +49 - 69 - 211 - 1105011050


Aktuell
Riesige Kobalt-Lagerstätte nahe BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen
Nächster Deal von Börsenstar nach 5.500% - Cobalt Hot Stock 2019

Declan Cobalt Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
FSD Pharma erhält NASDAQ-Listing durch Übernahme. Bester Cannabis Aktientip für 2019

FSD Pharma Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:12 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA 9SB: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
17:01 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDE [...]
16:30 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA DE000HLB4AQ3: AUSSETZUNG/SUS [...]
16:21 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION: WIEDE [...]
15:24 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION UPDAT [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...