Erweiterte Funktionen
XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION MIC: XFRA
17.09.18 10:27
Xetra Newsboard
Stoerung behoben
Die Stoerung im Boerse Frankfurt Xentric Quote Source System] ist behoben.
Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional
Helpdesk unter der Telefonnummer +49-69-211-11050
Technical problem fixed
The technical problem in the [Boerse Frankfurt] / [Xentric Quote Source]
was fixed.
Please do not hesitate to contact the Functional Helpdesk at
+49-69-211-11050 for any questions you may have.
Die Stoerung im Boerse Frankfurt Xentric Quote Source System] ist behoben.
Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Functional
Helpdesk unter der Telefonnummer +49-69-211-11050
Technical problem fixed
The technical problem in the [Boerse Frankfurt] / [Xentric Quote Source]
was fixed.
Please do not hesitate to contact the Functional Helpdesk at
+49-69-211-11050 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell