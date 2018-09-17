XFRA H EMERGENCY INFORMATION MIC: XFRA

Stoerung behobenDie Stoerung im Boerse Frankfurt Xentric Quote Source System] ist behoben.Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das FunctionalHelpdesk unter der Telefonnummer +49-69-211-11050Technical problem fixedThe technical problem in the [Boerse Frankfurt] / [Xentric Quote Source]was fixed.Please do not hesitate to contact the Functional Helpdesk at+49-69-211-11050 for any questions you may have.