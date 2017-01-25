Erweiterte Funktionen
XFRA H COMMON REPORT ENGINE INFRASTRUCTURE CHANGE POSTPONED
25.01.17 18:27
Xetra Newsboard
The planned infrastructure change for the Common Report Engine (CRE), as
announced in the Xetra circular 105/2016 could not be performed as planned
today.
The old certificate remains valid and is available from Customer Technical
Support on request. In case of questions please call your technical key
account manager.
announced in the Xetra circular 105/2016 could not be performed as planned
today.
The old certificate remains valid and is available from Customer Technical
Support on request. In case of questions please call your technical key
account manager.
Aktuell
00:00 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XE [...]
00:00 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XE [...]
00:00 , Xetra NewsboardXMAL MAL:New Instruments available on X [...]
00:00 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XE [...]
00:00 , Xetra NewsboardXMAL MAL:Deletion of Instruments from XE [...]