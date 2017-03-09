Erweiterte Funktionen



09.03.17 08:28
Folgendes Instrument wird morgen nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument will not be traded EX-dividend tomorrow. Due to
technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Name
LU0114702383 SFC GLOBAL MARKETS


