SFC Global Markets - XFRA HVJI: NOT CUM DIVIDEND TODAY
09.03.17 08:28
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird morgen nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will not be traded EX-dividend tomorrow. Due to
technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Name
LU0114702383 SFC GLOBAL MARKETS
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|143,24 €
|142,99 €
|0,25 €
|+0,17%
|09.03./08:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0114702383
|615167
|144,27 €
|134,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|143,24 €
|0,00%
|08.03.17
|Stuttgart
|143,24 €
|+0,17%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|143,24 €
|0,00%
|08.03.17
|Hannover
|143,49 €
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|Fondsgesellschaft
|144,18 €
|-0,09%
|08.03.17
|München
|143,22 €
|-0,19%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|142,96 €
|-0,20%
|08:30
|Berlin
|143,29 €
|-0,27%
|08:17
|Hamburg
|143,22 €
|-0,33%
|08:04
= Realtime
