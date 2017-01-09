Erweiterte Funktionen



09.01.17 13:46
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL

0,3 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA 02J/2015 HLB1ZY DE000HLB1ZY0 11.01.2016 HZE/EOT


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,76 € 99,81 € -0,05 € -0,05% 09.01./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB1ZY0 HLB1ZY 99,85 € 98,91 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  13:00
Berlin 99,76 € -0,05%  08:03
  = Realtime
