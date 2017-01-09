Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 02j/15-. - XFRA HLB1ZY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09.01.17 13:46
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
0,3 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA 02J/2015 HLB1ZY DE000HLB1ZY0 11.01.2016 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,76 €
|99,81 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,05%
|09.01./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB1ZY0
|HLB1ZY
|99,85 €
|98,91 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
