Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 01b/15. - XFRA HLB1W0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
27.12.16 10:40
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
0,5 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01B/15 HLB1W0 DE000HLB1W07 29.12.2016 EOT/HZE
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,70 €
|99,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./10:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB1W07
|HLB1W0
|99,95 €
|98,50 €
