Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 01b/15. - XFRA HLB1W0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




27.12.16 10:40
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
0,5 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01B/15 HLB1W0 DE000HLB1W07 29.12.2016 EOT/HZE


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,70 € 99,70 € -   € 0,00% 27.12./10:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB1W07 HLB1W0 99,95 € 98,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  10:00
Berlin 99,70 € 0,00%  08:10
  = Realtime
