Carrara Anleihe 11c/14-02/23 . - XFRA HLB1KS: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
31.01.17 13:46
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA11C/14 HLB1KS DE000HLB1KS4 02.02.2017 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,55 €
|99,55 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB1KS4
|HLB1KS
|100,10 €
|98,70 €
