Carrara Anleihe 11c/14-02/23 . - XFRA HLB1KS: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




31.01.17 13:46
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL

1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA11C/14 HLB1KS DE000HLB1KS4 02.02.2017 HZE/EOT


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,55 € 99,55 € -   € 0,00% 31.01./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB1KS4 HLB1KS 100,10 € 98,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  13:00
Berlin 99,55 € 0,00%  12:20
  = Realtime
