Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.11.18 10:43
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,031 €
|0,031 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.11./10:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HEG7
|813019
|0,14 €
|0,028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,036 €
|+2,86%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|0,031 €
|0,00%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,046 $
|0,00%
|17.10.18
|Stuttgart
|0,03 €
|-6,25%
|08:07
= Realtime
