Erweiterte Funktionen



Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




02.11.18 10:43
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Europäische Cannabis-Börsengänge voraus
Investieren wie Warren Buffet - Neuer 369% Cannabis Hot Stock

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,031 € 0,031 € -   € 0,00% 02.11./10:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000HEG7 813019 0,14 € 0,028 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,036 € +2,86%  08:04
Frankfurt 0,031 € 0,00%  08:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,046 $ 0,00%  17.10.18
Stuttgart 0,03 € -6,25%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Cannabis-Produzent - Kursrallye. Nächster 100Bagger von Börsenstar nach 14.143% - Cannabis Hot Stock 2019

Weekend Unlimited Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Goldene Perle ! 20.06.18
3 Hill End Gold vs. Goldminco 01.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...