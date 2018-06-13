Erweiterte Funktionen



Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




13.06.18 08:07
Xetra Newsboard


DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN


