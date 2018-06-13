Erweiterte Funktionen
Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
13.06.18 08:07
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,05 €
|0,05 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.06./07:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HEG7
|813019
|0,14 €
|0,028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,05 €
|0,00%
|12.06.18
|Stuttgart
|0,048 €
|0,00%
|08:19
|Berlin
|0,054 €
|0,00%
|12.06.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0625 $
|-3,40%
|01.06.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
