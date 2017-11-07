Erweiterte Funktionen



Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




07.11.17 08:42
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,055 € 0,061 € -0,006 € -9,84% 06.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000HEG7 813019 0,092 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,092 $ +4,31%  06.11.17
Frankfurt 0,068 € 0,00%  06.11.17
Berlin 0,072 € 0,00%  06.11.17
Stuttgart 0,055 € -9,84%  06.11.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
