30.03.17 07:52
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,001 € -   € 0,00% 30.03./07:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000HEG7 813019 0,0060 € 0,0010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0037 $ +516,67%  24.03.17
Frankfurt 0,001 € 0,00%  29.03.17
Stuttgart 0,001 € 0,00%  29.03.17
Berlin 0,002 € 0,00%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
