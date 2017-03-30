Erweiterte Funktionen
Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
30.03.17 07:52
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.03./07:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HEG7
|813019
|0,0060 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0037 $
|+516,67%
|24.03.17
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|29.03.17
|Stuttgart
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|29.03.17
|Berlin
|0,002 €
|0,00%
|29.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Goldene Perle !
|09.03.14
|3
|Hill End Gold vs. Goldminco
|01.02.11