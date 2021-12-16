Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension
16.12.21 09:27
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN
Finanztrends Video zu Greenland Minerals
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0481 €
|0,0517 €
|-0,0036 €
|-6,96%
|16.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,22 €
|0,038 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0481 €
|-6,96%
|15.12.21
|Berlin
|0,0499 €
|+2,25%
|15.12.21
|München
|0,05 €
|-0,40%
|15.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,05 €
|-3,10%
|15.12.21
|Hamburg
|0,0498 €
|-3,68%
|15.12.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0488 €
|-4,69%
|15.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,0472 €
|-5,03%
|15.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0502 $
|-8,73%
|15.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
