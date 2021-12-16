Erweiterte Funktionen



Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension




16.12.21 09:27
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Kernenergie
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Greenland Minerals


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0481 € 0,0517 € -0,0036 € -6,96% 16.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GGG4 A0JM17 0,22 € 0,038 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0481 € -6,96%  15.12.21
Berlin 0,0499 € +2,25%  15.12.21
München 0,05 € -0,40%  15.12.21
Frankfurt 0,05 € -3,10%  15.12.21
Hamburg 0,0498 € -3,68%  15.12.21
Stuttgart 0,0488 € -4,69%  15.12.21
Düsseldorf 0,0472 € -5,03%  15.12.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0502 $ -8,73%  15.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V). Sensationelle Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in Kürze

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
553 Neustart: Greenland Minerals da. 22.11.21
97 Hallo 12.09.10
  Kapitalerhöhung bei Greenland M. 15.04.08
8 GREENLAND MINERALS+ENER. 20.11.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...