Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension
19.04.21 09:10
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0663 €
|0,0676 €
|-0,0013 €
|-1,92%
|19.04./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,22 €
|0,054 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0663 €
|-1,92%
|16.04.21
|Hamburg
|0,0699 €
|+5,59%
|16.04.21
|Berlin
|0,0683 €
|+1,94%
|16.04.21
|München
|0,0677 €
|+1,50%
|16.04.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0655 €
|+0,46%
|16.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,0673 €
|-0,15%
|16.04.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0663 €
|-3,77%
|16.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,08 $
|-5,88%
|16.04.21
