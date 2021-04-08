Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension
08.04.21 08:19
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,064 €
|0,1108 €
|-0,0468 €
|-42,24%
|08.04./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,22 €
|0,054 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,064 €
|-42,24%
|07.04.21
|Hamburg
|0,09 €
|-18,48%
|07.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,0659 €
|-39,54%
|07.04.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0665 €
|-39,87%
|07.04.21
|Berlin
|0,0649 €
|-40,02%
|07.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,078 $
|-40,68%
|07.04.21
|München
|0,0651 €
|-40,82%
|07.04.21
|Stuttgart
|0,065 €
|-43,67%
|07.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|526
|Neustart: Greenland Minerals da.
|09:50
|97
|Hallo
|12.09.10
|Kapitalerhöhung bei Greenland M.
|15.04.08
|8
|GREENLAND MINERALS+ENER.
|20.11.07