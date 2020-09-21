Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension
21.09.20 09:06
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,164 €
|0,164 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,20 €
|0,039 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,164 €
|0,00%
|18.09.20
|Düsseldorf
|0,1666 €
|0,00%
|18.09.20
|Frankfurt
|0,1688 €
|0,00%
|18.09.20
|München
|0,1616 €
|0,00%
|18.09.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1999 $
|-5,31%
|18.09.20
|Berlin
|0,167 €
|-7,02%
|18.09.20
|Stuttgart
|0,1674 €
|-10,58%
|18.09.20
|Hamburg
|0,1616 €
|-11,40%
|18.09.20
= Realtime
