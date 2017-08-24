Erweiterte Funktionen

24.08.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
24.08.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
24.08.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA US459058GA50 WORLD BK 17/20 BD03 BON USD N
CA XFRA US500769HN71 KRED.F.WIED.V.17/2019 DL BD03 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS1672151492 HOLCIM FIN.LUX. 17/29 MTN BD03 BON EUR N
CA XFRA XS1673096829 LANDWIRT.R.BK 17/25 MTN BD03 BON EUR N
CA XFRA XS1673097710 NED.WATERSCH. 17/48 MTN BD03 BON EUR N
CA C9S XFRA CA1378002077 CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA BCB XFRA US05491N1046 BBX CAPITAL CORP.A DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA MAM1 XFRA LU0308864296 MAINFIRST-TOP EUR.ID.FD B FD00 EQU EUR N
CA MAMW XFRA LU0864714000 MAINF.-AB.RET.MUL.ASS.AEO FD00 EQU EUR N


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
123,46 € 122,84 € 0,62 € +0,50% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0864714000 A1KCCD 124,79 € 108,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		122,163 € 0,00%  11.08.17
Fondsgesellschaft 123,46 € +0,50%  22.08.17
