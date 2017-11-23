The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day23.11.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am23.11.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA NMV XFRA CA14075H1038 CAPTOR CAPITAL CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA I4U XFRA CA2905221016 ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 1DF XFRA CA30151G1081 EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA POZN XFRA CA45845R2037 INTERCEPT ENERG.SVCS NEW EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 1CJ XFRA CA55973N1069 MAGNUM COLDCORP INC. EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 2B70 XFRA IE00BYXG2H39 ISIV-NASDAQ US BIOTE. DLA EQ01 EQU EUR Y