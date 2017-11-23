Erweiterte Funktionen



23.11.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
23.11.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
23.11.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA NMV XFRA CA14075H1038 CAPTOR CAPITAL CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA I4U XFRA CA2905221016 ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 1DF XFRA CA30151G1081 EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA POZN XFRA CA45845R2037 INTERCEPT ENERG.SVCS NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 1CJ XFRA CA55973N1069 MAGNUM COLDCORP INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2B70 XFRA IE00BYXG2H39 ISIV-NASDAQ US BIOTE. DLA EQ01 EQU EUR Y


