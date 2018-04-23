Erweiterte Funktionen
USA Truck - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 23.04.2018-002
23.04.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
23.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
23.04.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA 8FV1 XFRA CA22729L1076 CROPS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA P1A XFRA CA45250F1080 IMINING BLOCKCH. CRYPT. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 9NA XFRA FR0000076887 A.S.T. GROUPE INH.EO 0,36 EQ01 EQU EUR Y
CA UR8 XFRA IL0011407140 UROGEN PHARMA LTD IS -,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 1U5 XFRA SG9999014716 WAVE LIFE SCIENCES EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA YAG2 XFRA US04962H5063 ATOSSA GENETICS DL -,015 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA G6G XFRA US3843135084 GRAFTECH INTL. LTD DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 3UT XFRA US9029251066 USA TRUCK INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,88 $
|28,16 $
|-0,28 $
|-0,99%
|20.04./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9029251066
|883866
|29,15 $
|5,73 $
Werte im Artikel
15,50
+7,27%
11,56
+4,52%
43,50
+3,57%
56,85
-0,59%
27,88
-0,99%
= Realtime
Aktuell
