The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day23.04.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am23.04.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA 8FV1 XFRA CA22729L1076 CROPS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA P1A XFRA CA45250F1080 IMINING BLOCKCH. CRYPT. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 9NA XFRA FR0000076887 A.S.T. GROUPE INH.EO 0,36 EQ01 EQU EUR YCA UR8 XFRA IL0011407140 UROGEN PHARMA LTD IS -,01 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 1U5 XFRA SG9999014716 WAVE LIFE SCIENCES EQ01 EQU EUR NCA YAG2 XFRA US04962H5063 ATOSSA GENETICS DL -,015 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA G6G XFRA US3843135084 GRAFTECH INTL. LTD DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 3UT XFRA US9029251066 USA TRUCK INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N