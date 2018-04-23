Erweiterte Funktionen



23.04.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 23.04.2018
23.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 23.04.2018
23.04.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA 8FV1 XFRA CA22729L1076 CROPS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA P1A XFRA CA45250F1080 IMINING BLOCKCH. CRYPT. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 9NA XFRA FR0000076887 A.S.T. GROUPE INH.EO 0,36 EQ01 EQU EUR Y
CA UR8 XFRA IL0011407140 UROGEN PHARMA LTD IS -,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 1U5 XFRA SG9999014716 WAVE LIFE SCIENCES EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA YAG2 XFRA US04962H5063 ATOSSA GENETICS DL -,015 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA G6G XFRA US3843135084 GRAFTECH INTL. LTD DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 3UT XFRA US9029251066 USA TRUCK INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,88 $ 28,16 $ -0,28 $ -0,99% 20.04./23:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9029251066 883866 29,15 $ 5,73 $
Werte im Artikel
15,50 plus
+7,27%
11,56 plus
+4,52%
43,50 plus
+3,57%
56,85 minus
-0,59%
27,88 minus
-0,99%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 27,88 $ -0,99%  20.04.18
Berlin 22,39 € -3,74%  20.04.18
  = Realtime
