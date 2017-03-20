The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day20.03.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am20.03.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA 6L8 XFRA US74587B1017 PULSE BIOSCIENCES DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 6L6 XFRA US81727U1051 SENSEONICS HLGS.INC.-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA TPMN XFRA US8902604094 TONIX PHARMA. DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 6L9 XFRA US92672L1070 VIEWRAY INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N