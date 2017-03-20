Erweiterte Funktionen
Senseonics Holding - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 20.03.2017-003
20.03.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
20.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
20.03.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA 6L8 XFRA US74587B1017 PULSE BIOSCIENCES DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 6L6 XFRA US81727U1051 SENSEONICS HLGS.INC.-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA TPMN XFRA US8902604094 TONIX PHARMA. DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 6L9 XFRA US92672L1070 VIEWRAY INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,95 $
|2,01 $
|-0,06 $
|-2,99%
|18.03./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81727U1051
|A2AGQW
|4,24 $
|1,90 $
24,49
-1,41%
1,95
-2,99%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|AMEX
|1,95 $
|-2,99%
|17.03.17
= Realtime
