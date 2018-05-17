The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day17.05.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am17.05.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA VTFN XFRA SE0011205202 VITROLIFE AB SK 0,2 EQ00 EQU EUR NCA X9P XFRA US03755L1044 APERGY CORP. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR NCA HY5A XFRA US44852D1081 HUYA INC. ADR/1 CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 7T2 XFRA US87484T1088 TALOS ENERGY LLC DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N