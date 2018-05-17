Erweiterte Funktionen



17.05.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.05.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA VTFN XFRA SE0011205202 VITROLIFE AB SK 0,2 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA X9P XFRA US03755L1044 APERGY CORP. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA HY5A XFRA US44852D1081 HUYA INC. ADR/1 CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 7T2 XFRA US87484T1088 TALOS ENERGY LLC DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N


