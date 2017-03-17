Erweiterte Funktionen



OOMA INC COM USD0.0001 - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 17.03.2017-002




17.03.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.03.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA 0KF2 XFRA US5324032011 LILIS ENERGY DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 6OO XFRA US6834161019 OOMA INC. DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 6HL XFRA US7493971052 R1 RCM INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N


