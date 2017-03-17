The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day17.03.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am17.03.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA 0KF2 XFRA US5324032011 LILIS ENERGY DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 6OO XFRA US6834161019 OOMA INC. DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 6HL XFRA US7493971052 R1 RCM INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N