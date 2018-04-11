Erweiterte Funktionen



11.04.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
11.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
11.04.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA 1WJ XFRA CA3609291032 GAR LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 4G5 XFRA CA38211X1024 GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 23U XFRA GG00B4TM3943 BUSHVELD MINERALS LS-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA HWY XFRA US0193301092 ALLIED MOTION TECHS DL-01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA QE5 XFRA US74875T1034 QUINTANA ENER.SVCS DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2SX XFRA US8106481059 SCPHARMACEUTIC. DL -,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,59 $ 9,43 $ 0,16 $ +1,70% 10.04./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US74875T1034 A2DWBW 10,00 $ 7,47 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 9,59 $ +1,70%  10.04.18
