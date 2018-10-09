Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Instrument":
Instrument - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 09.10.2018-002
09.10.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
09.10.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
09.10.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA 1SG XFRA US55276F1075 MCBC HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 386A XFRA US78636X8737 SAEXPLORATION HLDGS EQ01 EQU EUR N
09.10.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
09.10.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA 1SG XFRA US55276F1075 MCBC HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 386A XFRA US78636X8737 SAEXPLORATION HLDGS EQ01 EQU EUR N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,41 €
|6,25 €
|0,16 €
|+2,56%
|09.10./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78636X8737
|A2N512
|23,84 €
|5,45 €
Werte im Artikel
6,41
+2,56%
29,67
+0,37%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.