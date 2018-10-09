Erweiterte Funktionen

Instrument - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 09.10.2018-002




09.10.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
09.10.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
09.10.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA 1SG XFRA US55276F1075 MCBC HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 386A XFRA US78636X8737 SAEXPLORATION HLDGS EQ01 EQU EUR N


