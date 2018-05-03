Erweiterte Funktionen

Nutrien - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 03.05.2018-002




03.05.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
03.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.05.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA N7T XFRA CA67077M1086 NUTRIEN LTD EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 1RR1 XFRA CA77543A2083 ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2F4 XFRA CA83011C2058 SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2EI XFRA FR0010353888 MGI DIGITAL GR.T.INH.EO 1 EQ01 EQU EUR Y
CA 1ZM XFRA JP3795300007 HIRATA CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA AWK1 XFRA US05337M1045 AVADEL PHARM. SPONS.ADR/1 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA DV3P XFRA US24661P7087 DELCATH SYS NEW DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 3SE XFRA US83200N1037 SMARTSHEET INC.A DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,02 $ 45,82 $ 0,20 $ +0,44% 03.05./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA67077M1086 A2DWB8 56,18 $ 40,41 $
Werte im Artikel
6,75 plus
+2,74%
46,02 plus
+0,44%
19,51 minus
-1,71%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,86 € +1,81%  02.05.18
Stuttgart 38,70 € +1,63%  02.05.18
NYSE 46,02 $ +0,44%  02.05.18
Berlin 37,99 € -0,03%  02.05.18
  = Realtime
