The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day03.05.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am03.05.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA N7T XFRA CA67077M1086 NUTRIEN LTD EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 1RR1 XFRA CA77543A2083 ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 2F4 XFRA CA83011C2058 SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 2EI XFRA FR0010353888 MGI DIGITAL GR.T.INH.EO 1 EQ01 EQU EUR YCA 1ZM XFRA JP3795300007 HIRATA CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR NCA AWK1 XFRA US05337M1045 AVADEL PHARM. SPONS.ADR/1 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA DV3P XFRA US24661P7087 DELCATH SYS NEW DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 3SE XFRA US83200N1037 SMARTSHEET INC.A DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N