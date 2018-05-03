Erweiterte Funktionen
Nutrien - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 03.05.2018-002
03.05.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
03.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.05.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA N7T XFRA CA67077M1086 NUTRIEN LTD EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 1RR1 XFRA CA77543A2083 ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2F4 XFRA CA83011C2058 SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2EI XFRA FR0010353888 MGI DIGITAL GR.T.INH.EO 1 EQ01 EQU EUR Y
CA 1ZM XFRA JP3795300007 HIRATA CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA AWK1 XFRA US05337M1045 AVADEL PHARM. SPONS.ADR/1 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA DV3P XFRA US24661P7087 DELCATH SYS NEW DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 3SE XFRA US83200N1037 SMARTSHEET INC.A DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,02 $
|45,82 $
|0,20 $
|+0,44%
|03.05./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA67077M1086
|A2DWB8
|56,18 $
|40,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,86 €
|+1,81%
|02.05.18
|Stuttgart
|38,70 €
|+1,63%
|02.05.18
|NYSE
|46,02 $
|+0,44%
|02.05.18
|Berlin
|37,99 €
|-0,03%
|02.05.18
= Realtime
