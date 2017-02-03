Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Saint Gobain":

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day03.02.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am03.02.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA AU000000GRA4 GRAPHITECORP LTD EQ00 EQU EUR NCA ZWY1 XFRA CA0598422032 BANDERA GOLD EQ00 EQU EUR NCA UD7B XFRA CA9219455073 VANTEX RESOURCES LTD EQ00 EQU EUR NCA GOB XFRA FR0000125007 ST GOBAIN EO 4 EQ00 EQU EUR YCA LA3A XFRA US5186132032 LAUREATE EDUCATION CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR N