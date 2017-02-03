Erweiterte Funktionen

Saint Gobain - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 03.02.2017




03.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
03.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.02.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA AU000000GRA4 GRAPHITECORP LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA ZWY1 XFRA CA0598422032 BANDERA GOLD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA UD7B XFRA CA9219455073 VANTEX RESOURCES LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA GOB XFRA FR0000125007 ST GOBAIN EO 4 EQ00 EQU EUR Y
CA LA3A XFRA US5186132032 LAUREATE EDUCATION CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR N


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,75 € 46,273 € -0,523 € -1,13% 02.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000125007 872087 48,06 € 31,67 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,75 € -1,13%  02.02.17
Berlin 46,245 € +1,16%  02.02.17
München 45,94 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 45,94 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Hamburg 45,88 € -0,13%  02.02.17
Hannover 45,88 € -0,13%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 46,135 € -0,29%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 46,28 € -0,69%  02.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 49,30 $ -1,34%  02.02.17
