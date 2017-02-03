Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Saint Gobain":
Saint Gobain - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 03.02.2017-002
03.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
03.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA AU000000GRA4 GRAPHITECORP LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA ZWY1 XFRA CA0598422032 BANDERA GOLD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA UD7B XFRA CA9219455073 VANTEX RESOURCES LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA GOB XFRA FR0000125007 ST GOBAIN EO 4 EQ00 EQU EUR Y
CA LA3A XFRA US5186132032 LAUREATE EDUCATION CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR N
03.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA AU000000GRA4 GRAPHITECORP LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA ZWY1 XFRA CA0598422032 BANDERA GOLD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA UD7B XFRA CA9219455073 VANTEX RESOURCES LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA GOB XFRA FR0000125007 ST GOBAIN EO 4 EQ00 EQU EUR Y
CA LA3A XFRA US5186132032 LAUREATE EDUCATION CL.A EQ00 EQU EUR N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,75 €
|46,273 €
|-0,523 €
|-1,13%
|02.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000125007
|872087
|48,06 €
|31,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,75 €
|-1,13%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|46,245 €
|+1,16%
|02.02.17
|München
|45,94 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|45,94 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|45,88 €
|-0,13%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|45,88 €
|-0,13%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|46,135 €
|-0,29%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|46,28 €
|-0,69%
|02.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|49,30 $
|-1,34%
|02.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|29
|Bonjour St.Gobain - Dividende
|16.08.15