The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day03.01.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am03.01.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA DE000BLB5BC4 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/28 BD00 BON EUR NCA XFRA DE000DK0N7U5 DEKA FESTZINS ANL 18/30 BD00 BON EUR NCA 144A XFRA CA2284622065 CROWN POINT ENERGY EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 53S1 XFRA CA86860J1066 THE SUPREME CANNABIS EQ00 EQU EUR NCA RCQ XFRA GB0006601479 ONLINE BLOCKCH.PLC LS-,05 EQ00 EQU EUR NCA RXK2 XFRA US81642T1007 SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GRP EQ00 EQU EUR N