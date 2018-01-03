Erweiterte Funktionen



03.01.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
03.01.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
03.01.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA DE000BLB5BC4 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/28 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000DK0N7U5 DEKA FESTZINS ANL 18/30 BD00 BON EUR N
CA 144A XFRA CA2284622065 CROWN POINT ENERGY EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 53S1 XFRA CA86860J1066 THE SUPREME CANNABIS EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA RCQ XFRA GB0006601479 ONLINE BLOCKCH.PLC LS-,05 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA RXK2 XFRA US81642T1007 SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GRP EQ00 EQU EUR N


Aktuell
