The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day01.06.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am01.06.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA US278642AU75 EBAY 17/27 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA XS1626141698 OP-ASUNTOLUOTTOP.17/27MTN BD02 BON EUR NCA 5B4 XFRA CA10971P3060 BRIO GOLD INC. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 4T5 XFRA CA8910691069 TORINO PWR SOLUT. EQ00 EQU EUR NCA RO3 XFRA FI4000150016 ROBIT OYJ EQ00 EQU EUR NCA A9F XFRA GB00BDHXPG30 ALFA FIN.SOFTW.HL.LS-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR NCA 4H3A XFRA SE0009997018 HMS INDUSTRIAL NETWORKS EQ01 EQU EUR NCA 2JA XFRA US47009K1079 JAGGED PEAK ENERGY DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N