Erweiterte Funktionen
ALFA FIN.SOFTW.HL.LS-,001 - XFRA FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 01.06.2017-002
01.06.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
01.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
01.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA US278642AU75 EBAY 17/27 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS1626141698 OP-ASUNTOLUOTTOP.17/27MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA 5B4 XFRA CA10971P3060 BRIO GOLD INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 4T5 XFRA CA8910691069 TORINO PWR SOLUT. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA RO3 XFRA FI4000150016 ROBIT OYJ EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA A9F XFRA GB00BDHXPG30 ALFA FIN.SOFTW.HL.LS-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 4H3A XFRA SE0009997018 HMS INDUSTRIAL NETWORKS EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2JA XFRA US47009K1079 JAGGED PEAK ENERGY DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
01.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
01.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA US278642AU75 EBAY 17/27 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS1626141698 OP-ASUNTOLUOTTOP.17/27MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA 5B4 XFRA CA10971P3060 BRIO GOLD INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 4T5 XFRA CA8910691069 TORINO PWR SOLUT. EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA RO3 XFRA FI4000150016 ROBIT OYJ EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA A9F XFRA GB00BDHXPG30 ALFA FIN.SOFTW.HL.LS-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N
CA 4H3A XFRA SE0009997018 HMS INDUSTRIAL NETWORKS EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA 2JA XFRA US47009K1079 JAGGED PEAK ENERGY DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,609 €
|4,609 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDHXPG30
|A2DSNR
|4,82 €
|4,60 €
Werte im Artikel
1,90
+0,05%
13,01
0,00%
4,61
0,00%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|4,609 €
|0,00%
|31.05.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.