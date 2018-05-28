The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on28.05.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am28.05.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA CA291839AC26 EMPIRE LIFE INS. 2023 FLR BD00 BON CAD NCA XFRA DE000DK0B168 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.S.7275 BD00 BON EUR NCA XFRA US222213AJ93 CEB 13/18 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US912796PH65 US TREASURY BILL 05/31/18 BD02 BON USD NCA T4UN XFRA US912828QQ65 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US912828R515 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US912828VE70 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N