US TREASURY BILL 05/31/18 - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 28.05.2018-001
28.05.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
28.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
28.05.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA CA291839AC26 EMPIRE LIFE INS. 2023 FLR BD00 BON CAD N
CA XFRA DE000DK0B168 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.S.7275 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US222213AJ93 CEB 13/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912796PH65 US TREASURY BILL 05/31/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA T4UN XFRA US912828QQ65 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828R515 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828VE70 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,97 $
|99,97 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.05./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US912796PH65
|A19S0C
|99,97 $
|94,58 $
100,00
+0,01%
99,99
+0,01%
100,00
0,00%
100,01
0,00%
99,98
0,00%
99,97
0,00%
99,91
-0,01%
