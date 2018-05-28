Erweiterte Funktionen



US TREASURY BILL 05/31/18 - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 28.05.2018-001




28.05.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
28.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
28.05.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA CA291839AC26 EMPIRE LIFE INS. 2023 FLR BD00 BON CAD N
CA XFRA DE000DK0B168 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.S.7275 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US222213AJ93 CEB 13/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912796PH65 US TREASURY BILL 05/31/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA T4UN XFRA US912828QQ65 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828R515 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828VE70 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N


Aktuell
Startschuss für die dritte 300% Kursrallye
Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 Aben Resources nach 2.090% mit GT Gold  
 
Aben Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,97 $ 99,97 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.05./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US912796PH65 A19S0C 99,97 $ 94,58 $
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
+0,01%
99,99 plus
+0,01%
100,00 plus
0,00%
100,01 plus
0,00%
99,98 plus
0,00%
99,97 plus
0,00%
99,91 minus
-0,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,98 $ 0,00%  25.05.18
Berlin 99,97 $ 0,00%  25.05.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Nemaska Lithium - Nemaska 10 mal höher bewertet. 1.141% Lithium Hot Stock Power Metals nach 2.887% mit Nemaska - Top-Lithium-Aktientip 2018

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...