5,25% Cemex Finance LLC 14/. - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 26.05.2017-001
26.05.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
26.05.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
26.05.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA AU3CB0194769 CATERPILLAR FINL. 2017 BD00 BON AUD N
CA ZU8B XFRA DE000HV2AAX3 UC-HVB PF1522 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000LBB6AT8 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.821 ZSP BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US912828NG11 US TREASURY 2017 BD01 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828SY71 US TREASURY 2017 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0290135358 BAY.LB CAP.TR.I07/UND.FLR BD02 BON USD N
CA VOVD XFRA XS0302948319 VOLVO TREAS. 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA INNM XFRA XS0303396062 ING GROEP 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA XFRA XS0878012334 SPARKLE ASSETS 13/20 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS1028960174 CEMEX FINANCE 14/21 REGS BD02 BON EUR N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,15 €
|102,65 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,49%
|25.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1028960174
|A1ZFHX
|104,70 €
|101,43 €
Werte im Artikel
100,05
0,00%
99,97
0,00%
99,89
0,00%
99,93
0,00%
103,35
0,00%
100,05
-0,01%
100,04
-0,01%
100,01
-0,01%
100,01
-0,03%
102,15
-0,49%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|102,70 €
|+0,09%
|25.05.17
|Frankfurt
|102,70 €
|+0,05%
|25.05.17
|Stuttgart
|102,65 €
|0,00%
|25.05.17
|München
|102,15 €
|-0,49%
|25.05.17
|Berlin
|102,15 €
|-0,49%
|25.05.17
