Erweiterte Funktionen



5,25% Cemex Finance LLC 14/. - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 26.05.2017-001




26.05.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
26.05.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
26.05.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA AU3CB0194769 CATERPILLAR FINL. 2017 BD00 BON AUD N
CA ZU8B XFRA DE000HV2AAX3 UC-HVB PF1522 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000LBB6AT8 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.821 ZSP BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US912828NG11 US TREASURY 2017 BD01 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828SY71 US TREASURY 2017 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0290135358 BAY.LB CAP.TR.I07/UND.FLR BD02 BON USD N
CA VOVD XFRA XS0302948319 VOLVO TREAS. 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA INNM XFRA XS0303396062 ING GROEP 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
CA XFRA XS0878012334 SPARKLE ASSETS 13/20 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS1028960174 CEMEX FINANCE 14/21 REGS BD02 BON EUR N


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Wettbewerber 136 mal höher bewertet!
Übernahme bis zu 500 Funktürmen voraus - 1.438% Funkturm-Aktientip!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,15 € 102,65 € -0,50 € -0,49% 25.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS1028960174 A1ZFHX 104,70 € 101,43 €
Werte im Artikel
100,05 plus
0,00%
99,97 plus
0,00%
99,89 plus
0,00%
99,93 plus
0,00%
103,35 plus
0,00%
100,05 minus
-0,01%
100,04 minus
-0,01%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
100,01 minus
-0,03%
102,15 minus
-0,49%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 102,70 € +0,09%  25.05.17
Frankfurt 102,70 € +0,05%  25.05.17
Stuttgart 102,65 € 0,00%  25.05.17
München 102,15 € -0,49%  25.05.17
Berlin 102,15 € -0,49%  25.05.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Institutionelle Investoren setzen 80 Mio. Dollar auf Börsenstar Chuck Rifici! Nach 2.100%, 4.500% und 53.700% - Beste Aktienempfehlung 2017!

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...