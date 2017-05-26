The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on26.05.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am26.05.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA AU3CB0194769 CATERPILLAR FINL. 2017 BD00 BON AUD NCA ZU8B XFRA DE000HV2AAX3 UC-HVB PF1522 BD00 BON EUR NCA XFRA DE000LBB6AT8 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.821 ZSP BD00 BON EUR NCA XFRA US912828NG11 US TREASURY 2017 BD01 BON USD NCA XFRA US912828SY71 US TREASURY 2017 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA XS0290135358 BAY.LB CAP.TR.I07/UND.FLR BD02 BON USD NCA VOVD XFRA XS0302948319 VOLVO TREAS. 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR NCA INNM XFRA XS0303396062 ING GROEP 07/17 MTN BD02 BON EUR NCA XFRA XS0878012334 SPARKLE ASSETS 13/20 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA XS1028960174 CEMEX FINANCE 14/21 REGS BD02 BON EUR N