variabel Bayern LB 13/18 auf . - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 25.06.2018-001




25.06.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
25.06.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
25.06.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CA XFRA CH0025739316 TOTAL CAPITAL 06-18 MTN BD00 BON CHF N
CA XFRA DE000A161VV2 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 15/18 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000A169HT8 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 16/18 BD00 BON EUR N
CA ARLJ XFRA DE000AAR0165 AAREAL BANK MTN.HPF.S.174 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000BLB2F00 BAY.LDSBK.IS.13/18 VAR BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000NWB16F5 NRW.BANK IS.A.16F 13/18 BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA USU43303AE35 HILTON WORLDW.FIN. 17/27 BD02 BON USD N
CA WDLJ XFRA DE000WNDL1J7 WINDELN.DE SE O.N. JGE EQ00 EQU EUR Y


