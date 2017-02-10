The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on10.02.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am10.02.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA XS0743689993 NORDEA BK 12/22 FLR MTN BD01 BON EUR NCA XFRA XS0745169044 CHINA OVER.FIN.IV 12/17 BD01 BON USD NCA XFRA XS0746650984 FCE BANK PLC 12/17 MTN BD01 BON GBP NCA XFRA US46623EJY68 JPMORGAN CHASE 2017 MTN BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US761735AF69 REYNOLDS GRP IS.12/21 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA US912828B741 US TREASURY 2017 BD02 BON USD NCA XFRA XS0256211664 TOYOTA MOTOR CRED06/17MTN BD02 BON MXN NCA XFRA XS0279056419 DANSKE BK 06/UND. FLR MTN BD02 BON GBP NCA XFRA XS0490342028 WORLD BK 10/17 MTN BD02 BON AUD NCA BL0H XFRA DE000BLB6DQ8 BAY.LDSBK.IS.S.30291 BD03 BON EUR NCA AD3 XFRA JP3121600005 ADERANS CO. LTD. EQ00 EQU EUR N