Aderans - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 10.02.2017-002
10.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
10.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
10.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA XS0743689993 NORDEA BK 12/22 FLR MTN BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA XS0745169044 CHINA OVER.FIN.IV 12/17 BD01 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0746650984 FCE BANK PLC 12/17 MTN BD01 BON GBP N
CA XFRA US46623EJY68 JPMORGAN CHASE 2017 MTN BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US761735AF69 REYNOLDS GRP IS.12/21 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA US912828B741 US TREASURY 2017 BD02 BON USD N
CA XFRA XS0256211664 TOYOTA MOTOR CRED06/17MTN BD02 BON MXN N
CA XFRA XS0279056419 DANSKE BK 06/UND. FLR MTN BD02 BON GBP N
CA XFRA XS0490342028 WORLD BK 10/17 MTN BD02 BON AUD N
CA BL0H XFRA DE000BLB6DQ8 BAY.LDSBK.IS.S.30291 BD03 BON EUR N
CA AD3 XFRA JP3121600005 ADERANS CO. LTD. EQ00 EQU EUR N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,016 €
|5,016 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.02./07:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3121600005
|880529
|5,85 €
|3,59 €
Werte im Artikel
5,02
0,00%
99,71
0,00%
100,16
0,00%
99,80
0,00%
99,97
0,00%
99,84
0,00%
100,02
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
99,93
0,00%
99,97
-0,03%
102,53
-0,30%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,42 $
|+1,31%
|03.02.17
|Frankfurt
|5,016 €
|0,00%
|09.02.17
= Realtime
