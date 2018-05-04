The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on04.05.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am04.05.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCA XFRA SK4120013475 SAZKA GRP FIN. 17/22 BD00 BON EUR NCA XFRA DE0001397271 DEUT.POSTBK.IS. 08/18 BD01 BON EUR NCA XFRA DE000DZ9U8A5 DZ BANK IS.E.8241 VAR BD01 BON EUR NCA XFRA US12625GAB05 CNOOC FIN. 13/18 BD01 BON USD NCA ECJG XFRA USU27803AG72 ECOLAB 17/47 REGS BD01 BON USD NCA BBVP XFRA XS0926832907 BBVA SA 13/UND. FLR BD01 BON USD NCA XFRA DE000NLB68Q6 NORDLB 2 PH.BD. 20/12 BD02 BON EUR NCA XFRA USN54468AA65 MARFRIG HOLD.EU. 11/18 BD02 BON USD NCA IBRC XFRA XS0362224841 IBERDROLA FIN. 08/18 MTN BD02 BON EUR N