MARFRIG HOLD.EU. 11/18 - XFRA FRA:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 04.05.2018-001
04.05.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
04.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
04.05.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA XFRA SK4120013475 SAZKA GRP FIN. 17/22 BD00 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE0001397271 DEUT.POSTBK.IS. 08/18 BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA DE000DZ9U8A5 DZ BANK IS.E.8241 VAR BD01 BON EUR N
CA XFRA US12625GAB05 CNOOC FIN. 13/18 BD01 BON USD N
CA ECJG XFRA USU27803AG72 ECOLAB 17/47 REGS BD01 BON USD N
CA BBVP XFRA XS0926832907 BBVA SA 13/UND. FLR BD01 BON USD N
CA XFRA DE000NLB68Q6 NORDLB 2 PH.BD. 20/12 BD02 BON EUR N
CA XFRA USN54468AA65 MARFRIG HOLD.EU. 11/18 BD02 BON USD N
CA IBRC XFRA XS0362224841 IBERDROLA FIN. 08/18 MTN BD02 BON EUR N
